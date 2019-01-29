Messi: My son criticises me

Lionel Messi is not immune from being criticised – even by son Thiago.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers to have ever played the sport.

But the Barcelona captain, LaLiga’s record goalscorer, confirmed in an interview that Thiago is not always impressed.

“[He] understands football more because he’s the biggest [of his children] and he talks about everything to do with football,” Messi told World Soccer.

“I have already had some criticism from him! Barcelona, LaLiga, the Champions League… he follows it all. He likes it, he asks questions and he gives me pointers when things don’t go so well.”