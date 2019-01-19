Memories are for ever

By Yetunde Arebi

Hi

Every day, we go through many different experiences. They may be good, bad, embarrassing, uplifting, disappointing, shameful, you name it. These experiences make up our lives and years after, memories. Some memories fade away with time, while some just won’t, springing up even when and where you least expect it.

So, to begin the year 2019 on a relaxed and humorous note, I asked a few friends to share some of their memorable moments with me. If you wish to be a part of this and have it published here, please feel free to send your story to the e-mail address.

Victoria, a Pharmacist said she once lost her underwear in public. How?

It happened in my undergraduate years at the university. I was returning to the hostel after my lectures when the clip on one side of my pant snapped off. Back in the 80s, young ladies wore Bikinis, not G-strings as we have it now. The sides are held together with two little strings which you tie into a bow or with tiny plastic clips on the sides.

That particular morning, I had noticed that some of the stitches holding one of the clips had come off, but I thought they would hold for the day. I Recall that it had been threatening to rain all afternoon and as we stepped out of the lecture hall, it began drizzling. This made us quicken our steps to avoid getting too wet as most had no umbrellas. This must have forced the stitches to come off completely. I had to hold my books with one hand and used the other to hold on to my under wear as we (a group of friends and I) ran.

Suddenly, the rains started pelting down harder and we all had to run faster. We were soaked in seconds from the heavy downpour. My situation made it difficult to run and the pant just continued drifting further down my thighs. I tried to salvage the situation as much as I could but by the time we got to the hostel it was already down to my knees.

It was the most embarrassing moment of my life as other girls saw it and called my attention to it. I was forced to stop and let it slide down completely, then I picked it up and made a run for it. There was a roar of laughter and by the next day, the news had spread, even beyond my hostel, at least, so it seemed to me at the time. I felt so stupid. I stopped wearing fancy little pants from that day. No matter how beautiful they might be, you will never find me in one. I don’t wear G-strings either, only full pants.

Binta, an Accountant slept a lot as a teenager. An incident changed all that.

It happened in my final year in Secondary school. We were living on the mainland and I went to school on the Island, so I had to wake up as early as 4.00am so as to beat the traffic. It always took a miracle for me not to fall asleep during school hours.

Then, after school I hang around for another three hours to study so that when I got home, my aunt’s errands will not really affect me. If you get the picture I am trying to paint, you will realise that it is on the bus ride to and from school that I manage to catch some sleep. One day, I was already on the last bus that will take me to my destination. Unfortunately, the bus was filled with students from other schools, male and female. I tried as much as I could to keep awake but it was impossible. Eventually, I had to give in to nature and dozed off. My stop was the last, so this always gave me the confidence to sleep comfortably as I knew I will not be taken any further. Things were different then, unlike now that there are ritualists as kidnappers everywhere.

Then the bus stopped and some boys to come down. I was sitting next to the window. I felt someone pull my lips and the next thing, a slap across my face. Stunned, I turned to see it was one of the boys. They all walked away, laughing. I never saw them again. But it taught me not to sleep off so deeply in the bus again, especially when my age mates were also there.

Fast forward to a year after, you will not believe that the ghost of this incident reared its head again while I was doing my HSC. One day, one of my friends came to narrate the incident to me. According to her, the boy who had slapped me was also in the school, he remembered me very well and had told how I used to sleep in the bus on my way home from secondary school.

He told them I was always snoring with saliva drooping down my mouth. That they used to pull my hair while I slept and I would not even know. He exaggerated the whole incident and made it look as if it was an everyday thing. That day, I was so ashamed that I ran away for the rest of the day. Later, I told my friends my own version of the story. To my surprise, some of my friends went to meet the guy to abuse and insult him for what he claimed he did.

On realising that he did not get the shine he had hoped for, he changed tunes and confessed that he had told them a lie. He denied slapping me and said it was one of his friends who incidentally was not even in our school. He confessed he was just trying to bring me down a notch or two as I had become a snub.

I could only laugh as this boy was a pathetic liar. I used to cut my hair in secondary school, so I had no hair to be pulled. I’m grateful to my friends who faced up to him on my behalf. It would not have been good for my self esteem in school.

John, an Engineer, told a funny story about how he tried to play Superman to save a classmate.

It happened way back in Secondary school, I was in SSS1. We had some notorious bullies in the school and they were in all the classes. So, we had a couple of them in my class also. Let me describe myself a bit so you will appreciate what I am trying to tell you. I was a skinny, quiet boy just returned from England. I always went around minding my business and pretending not to notice anything happening around.

It was not because I wanted to live like that, it was simply the only way to survive as I could not match them in anyway. People called me ‘omo mummy’. There was this very notorious boy called Timi. And because he was so aggressive and ever ready to throw punches even for no reason, they called him Timi of Ede after the legendary warrior in one of the Yoruba fables.

Timi was notorious for his insatiable desire to bully. He loved pilfering from other students too. They called it ‘claiming’ back then. Anyone could walk up to you if they saw something new or nice with you, and claim it as theirs. If you could, you fought them off and if not, it became theirs. On this particular day, Timi was going about his usual unpopular rounds. He pounced on another classmate of ours named Andrew and decided to claim his mathset.

I watched as he harassed the guy and when I could not stand it anymore, I decided to step up on behalf of Andrew. The injustice was just too much for me to bear in silence. I got up and walked up to Timi. I told him to give Andrew his mathset or have me to deal with. Believe me, I just didn’t know what got into me or how I would manage Timi if he decided to take me up on my words. Even Timi was surprised. He turned slowly towards me, giggling and with mockery in his voice, he said “ehn John, you ke”? “John, of all people”. Suddenly, the whole class fell silent, all eyes on us. I guess they did not think I could do such a thing, especially since it was not my fight too. I had no clue of why I had done it too.

The silence became more intense as we both suddenly held our fists out against each other, ready to start punching away. Inside, I felt like jelly but I had to put up a bold face.

Should I succeed in pulling it off, I would not only be saving Andrew’s mathset but also myself from their constant jeering and abuses. As the seconds ticked away, neither Timi nor I could decide on who should throw the first punch, so we just continued to stare at each other, still holding up our clenched fists.

Suddenly, I felt my lower lip trembling. It was a reflex action as I could not control it. When I tried to, it tore itself off from the upper one, making a slurpy sound. I was scared to death. When Timi threw a false punch at me, even though it was not intended to hit me, I nearly fainted. My whole body was shaking violently but I managed to swing a weak punch at him too. Suddenly, he smiled and patted me on the shoulder, as if to say, ‘well done boy’.

Then he said, “John, John, be careful. Next time….” He left the sentence hanging but silently threatening. Then he just strode off with his usual swagger. He made me feel ashamed of myself though to Andrew and a few others, I was a hero. I felt like cutting off my lower lip for causing me so much embarrassment.

I went back to my seat with my head down feeling subdued. I was surprised that many of our classmates didn’t feel the way I did. They said I had done very well and a few swore they would not tolerate Timi’s excesses anymore. They said if John could stand up to him, why not everyone. That was how a disaster was averted that day. But to this day, whenever I remember, I still feel sick.

The guy took bullying to a ridiculous level and even the school authorities knew about his activities. His parents also knew, but they did little or nothing to stop him. Years later, after I had graduated from the university, I ran into Timi around Ojuelegba. He looked very unkempt with a little pot belly. I could see he was on drugs and could most likely some dangerous activities.

When I asked him what he was doing, he told me “businesses here and there, buying and selling”. What does he sell, I insisted. He said whatever his clients at the Port brought to him.

Then he said he was not as lucky as most of us were while growing up as his parents had no money to take care of him and his other five siblings. I walked away thinking, yeah! It’s easy to blame your parents now, but what did you do with the opportunity they gave you?

Do have a wonderful weekend!!