MCSS @ 50: We’re not about crowd but quality – Administrator

By Oghenefego Obaebor

As Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikeja, Lagos celebrates its 50th Anniversary this Saturday, the school administrator, Rev. Sis. Agnes Adepoju said over the years MCSS is known for quality students. Adepoju who spoke during a press briefing in Lagos to outlined activities for the celebration said, though the school had graduated 4000 students in 50 years, adding that it’s objective is not for crowd.

She said : “One thing about us is that we go for quality and not for crowd, at most every year we don’t admit more than 120, and of course not all of them would get to SS3 and graduate if they are found wanting in learning.”

She explained that the value-based education the school has provided since its inception in 1969 is evident in its alumni who are Chief Executives of various establishments.

” We have taken the 50th anniversary of MSCC as both an occasion for thanking all our stakeholders and also renew our commitment to face the new challenges.

Meanwhile, Mr Benedict Adigun, the School’s pioneer Head boy and Old student of 1969 set, said the school had from inception till date continued to provide good education.

Adigun said that the discipline, cleanliness and high level of spirituality impacted on the students by the Catholic sisters helped to shape their identity positively in life and made them responsible individuals.The activities lined up to mark the anniversary commenced on Monday, Jan. 21 with a candle light procession, tree planting and a jubilee mass at the newly completed school Chapel.

Fifty balloons would be released in the air by the school, a novelty match would hold between the old students and the teachers and a jubilee lecture would hold later in the day. The theme of the lecture is : ‘Celebrating Our Legacy, Soaring Higher’. On Jan. 22, there will be an inter- school debate and talk show competition.

On Jan. 23, is the day for ‘Landers Interactive Forum , 24, is the schools’ prize giving day for students who distinguished themselves in the previous year, followed by the golden jubilee dinner same day. While on 25 and 26 is the grand finale of the anniversary which would feature the opening and blessing of the school new facilities and chapel named.