May be Masari’s cry will stop Buhari from playing the ostrich – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that now that the governor of Katsina State has cried that his state is under siege by armed robbers and kidnappers he hopes that President Muhammadu Buhari will stop playing the ostrich.



Fayose also tackled President Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC over the appointment of Amina Zakari, a blood relation of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Election Collation Center Committee.

Fayose on his Twitter handle said : “Now that the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari has cried out that the home-state of President Buhari is under siege by armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers, may be the President will stop playing ostrich to the worsening state of insecurity in the country.”

Fayose also took a swipe at the President for the appointment of Amina Zakari as head of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Collation Center for the 2019 elections.

Fayose on his Twitter handle said “Instead of INEC appointing, Amina Zakari, a blood relation (niece) of President Buhari, as the Chairperson of INEC Advisory Committee and Presidential election Collation Center Committee, why not just appoint one of the President’s children as INEC Chairman?

“The same @inecnigeria that is promising free and fair election turning around to appoint a know blood relation of President Buhari, a candidate in the election as head of its Collation Committee? Why are these people so brazen in their plot to impose themselves on Nigerians?”

APC govt has become one day, one scandal and one day, one calamity. Is there any other ways to show the rejection of this party and its govt by God? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 2, 2019

