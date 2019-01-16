Many injured as APC, ADP loyalists clash in Ogbomoso

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—Many people reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in Ogbomoso, yesterday, in a clash between supporters of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Action Democratic Party, ADP.

Both sides have been pointing accusing fingers at each other over the clash that occurred in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of the state.

While APC is claiming that it was ADP that first launched attack, the latter is saying APC should be blamed for it.

Chairman of APC in Ogbomoso North, Mr. Bukola Badmus, said: “Machetes were used by ADP thugs and when they were challenged, they attacked with fierceness.”

He alleged that the mass exodus of ADP members to APC prompted the crisis.

His words: “We have gathered that ADP people are planning to launch attack on members of APC and PDP in Ogbomoso, because they consider us as threat to the chances of their candidates.”

However, Bimbo Oladeji, a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, said it was APC that launched an attack on some of their party chieftains and members at Okelerin area around 6p.m.

To her, the attack was unprovoked and the attackers targeted ADP’s governorship candidate, Otunba Adebayo Akala.