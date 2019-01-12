Breaking News
Many feared dead as trailer crashes into market in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti
Many people were feared killed when an articulated vehicle lost control and ran into a market in Iworoko Ekiti Saturday evening.

Iworoko Ekiti is home to a large number of students of Ekiti State University due to its proximity to the institution’s main campus.

It was gathered that the accident occurred during the market peak period.
A large crowd of sympathisers were seen wailing at the scene of the accident .

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.


