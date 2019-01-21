Man lynched in Ekiti for eating faeces with bread

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—An unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, was lynched by a mob at Matthew Street, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly eating human faeces with bread.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, attracted people from various parts of the town, with traffic held up for several hours, as the suspect was led round parts of the state capital, including Okeyinmi, Matthew Street, Ijigbo and Odo-Ado, where he was finally lynched.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the man, now lying dead and partly burnt, was a suspected ritualist caught red-handed consuming faeces with a loaf of bread.

Sources claimed that the man was sighted by an unidentified elderly woman, who raised the alarm which prompted youths of the area to arrest him.

The sources said the suspect was stripped naked and beaten by the mob, adding that the victim cried for mercy, mentioning some clergymen he claimed to know in the town.

The mob had followed him to a white garment church at the Odo-Ado Area, but when they couldn’t get the clergyman the victim had named, he allegedly took to his heels but was caught at the Red Roof Junction.

The mob pulled down the roof of the church and destroyed its property, including all they found at an adjoining room the neighbours had described as “the church office.”

None of the witnesses could identify the victim, with all of them directing newsmen to Matthew Street, saying “that is where the whole thing started.”

The witnesses at Red Roof Junction refused to speak, claiming they could be victims of Police raid when the security agents arrive to investigate the incident.

All the witnesses could give as the reason for the jungle justice was “they said he was seen gathering faeces into a bag at Matthew area, and they said it was an elderly woman that spotted him and raised the alarm.”

The witnesses further claimed that the man was lynched on the suspicion that he was a ritualist.

The Public Relations Officer of Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, could not be reached for comments on the incident, as his mobile line was switched off.

Divisional Police Officer, Odo-Ado, said he was not at the office and had not been briefed on the incident, saying “we are currently busy where the Vice President is having an event.”