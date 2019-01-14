Man kills wife, sons over threat of infidelity in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—The village of Ovbiogie in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State was thrown into mourning, yesterday morning, as a man shot and killed his wife and two sons.

A family’s suicide mission

Residents in the community wailed uncontrollably when officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, came to evacuate the corpses.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Uwaila, reportedly shot through the door into the room where his wife and children ran to hide when he was threatening them.

The suspect, who is currently in Police custody, said his late wife accused him of having affairs with many girls and that she threatened to also start dating men in retaliation.

Uwaila said he drove out of the house in anger, came back to see that his wife had locked herself and his sons inside one of their rooms, and he shot through the door.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosun, who visited the scene, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation has been concluded.