Man kills 73-yr-old mother in Enugu

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—A 73-year-old woman, Mrs Cecilia Attah, has been reportedly killed by her son at Nru, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Mrs Attah was killed, Wednesday, by her son who used a plank to hit her on the head, following a slight argument.

It was gathered that shortly after killing his mother, the suspect ran to the nearby Nsukka Police Station to report that his brother wanted to kill him.

Apart from the suspect, the deceased is said to be the mother of a priest, Rev Fr. Nobert, who is now on sabbatical at the United States of America, USA, with Athanasius Igwenagum Attah, 54, as the eldest.

Athanasius, a panel beater at the Mechanic Village, Nsukka, was seen at Nsukka Police Station, yesterday, making a statement over the issue.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the death of Madam Cecilia Attah, said that her death was accidental. The police said that late Mrs Attah was trying to separate two of her sons, who were quarrelling, when one of them killed her.