Man insists on N15,000 alimony as marriage turns sour

A middle age printer, Mr Folorunsho Oyedele, on Thursday told an Agege Customary Court, Lagos, that he could only afford N15,000 as final alimony.

Alimony is financial support paid by one ex-spouse to the other after the legally ended.

Folorunsho prayed the court to dissolve his six-year-old marriage to Mojisola over alleged threat to his life and lack of love, insisting he would give her only N15,000.

He said that he was no more interested in the marriage which has yet to produce children.

The petitioner, who resides at Agege, also claimed that his wife was fetish.

“Mojisola is diabolical, she always comes home with charms, and my fear is that she may kill me one day if I do not end the marriage,” he submitted.

Folorunsho equally described his wife as arrogant.

“My wife likes hurling insults at me and threatening to deal with me,” he added.

He urged the court to end the marriage, saying he was no longer in love with her.

In her response, Mojisola, a pepper seller who lives at Ojodu Berger, an outskirts of Lagos, denied all the allegations but consented to the dissolution of the marriage.

“I am also fed up with the union,” she told the court.

She appealed to the court to urge the petitioner to settle her financially.

The petitioner promised give her N15,000, saying he could not afford more than that.

The Court President, Mrs Patricia Adeyanju, urged the estranged couple to maintain peace, and adjourned the case until March 5 for judgment. (NAN)