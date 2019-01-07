Man in court for alleged sodomy

A 45-year-old man, Abdullahi Mohammed, on Monday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano accused of having sexual intercourse with a 25-year-old man.

Mohammed, who lives at Rogo Local Government Area in Kano, is facing a charge of committing unnatural offence, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Mustafa Shehu reported the case at Rogo Police Division on Nov. 27, 2018.

Lale said the accused was caught having anal sex with the complainant’s 25-year-old son at a prayer ground located at Rogo Local Government Kano.

“Investigation revealed that the accused have been having canal knowledge with the complainant’s son at different places,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, remanded the accused in prison and adjourned the case until Jan. 30, for mention.(NAN)