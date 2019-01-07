Man arraigned for wife battery, lack of care

A 33-year-old man Jones Okweshine charged with beating his wife, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused, who resides at Ogba, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of failure to provide the basic needs of his family and assault.

Okweshine, with no stated occupation, however, denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

READ ALSO: We want to leverage technology to reduce transaction cost —SEC boss

Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences in June at Ogba, Lagos.

Ayorinde said that the accused assaulted his wife, Obarora, for demanding for money for their children’s feeding and welfare.

“The accused who married the complainant three years ago refused to be responsible, but instead he always threatens his wife.

“He always threatened to kill the complainant whenever she asked him for money for the upkeep of their seven months old and two-year old children.

“On that fateful day, the complainant asked him for money and the accused carried out his threat and descended on her.

“The complainant reported the case and the accused was arrested,’’ he said.

The offences violated sections 172 and 207 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 172 stipulates one year imprisonment for assault.

The case was adjourned to Jan. 16 for hearing. (NAN)