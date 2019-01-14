Man, 35, gets 3 years imprisonment for impersonating INEC staff

An Upper Area Court I1, sitting in Kabong in Jos, on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Sadiq Musa, to three years imprisonment for impersonating a staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Judge, Nanlang Dashe, who passed the sentence with an option of N150, 000 fine, said it would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such a crime.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Abdullahi Inuwa, told the court that the accused was arrested at Kwa village by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) and the case was transferred from SSS formation at Qua’an Pan Local Government Area to SSS Headquarters in Jos.

Inuwa said that an INEC identity card, INEC form EC 3A, PVC attestation form, INEC EC 50C form, were all recovered from the accused.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty and begged the court for mercy, saying he would never get involved in crime again.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 141 (1) of the Plateau State Penal Code Law, of 2017. (NAN)