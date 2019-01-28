Man, 25, remanded in prison over alleged kidnap of friend

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Monday remanded a 25-year-old man, Umaru Mohammadu, in Prison for allegedly kidnapping his friend, one Abubakar Ruwa.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Omotosho, said that the court had no jurisdiction over the case.

Omotosho, however, ordered the accused to be remanded at Agodi prison pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the case until March 3, for mention.

The defendant’s plea was not taken by the court.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap another Professor in Adamawa

Umaru of Aget village, Komu, is facing a two – count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, had told the court that Umaru and three others now at large conspired and kidnapped Ruwa who was Umaru’s friend.

“ Umaru was alleged to be owing Ruwa a certain sum of money, which Ruwa asked him to pay him back.

“The defendant allegedly claimed that Ruwa disgrace him by asking for his money publicly which led to alleged kidnap of Ruwa by Umaru for some days and demand ransom,’’ Opaleye said.

He said the offences contravened Section 3, and Section 4 of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law of Oyo State 2016.(NAN)