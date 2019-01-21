Maku promises to restore peace in 100 days, if elected Nasarawa governor

Former information minister Labaran Maku, who is APGA’s governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, has promised to restore peace to the state within his first 100 days in office, if elected.

Maku made the promise on Monday at Nasarawa Eggon, while seeking royal blessings at the palace of Aren Eggon, Chief Bala Angbazu.

“If I am elected Nasarawa governor, security will be my topmost priority because there cannot be any development without adequate security,” he said.

Maku regretted that rural communities in the state had continued to suffer vicious attacks, and promised to make them peaceful because their inhabitants were responsible for the food consumed in the cities.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government that would be fair to all.

Responding, the Aren Eggon, Angbazu, who was represented by the Aren Maku, Chief Usman Umbugadu, thanked Maku for the visit and advised him to caution his supporters against actions that could lead to crisis and loss of lives.