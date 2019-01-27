Madojemu lifts Edo athletics with schools relays

Former Nigerian women 400m great, Mabel Madojemu has concluded plans to organise the first Edo State Schools Relays billed for May 2019.

According to Madojemu, a member of the Nigerian athletics team to the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne Australia, her efforts through the Princess Mabel Madojemu Foundation, are geared towards discovering grassroots athletes. She added that the pilot edition will see schools from Edo State.

“I know very well the importance of grassroots development. That was how I was discovered.

“I still remember our days with the Yinka Folawiyo U16 athletics championships.

“This has driven me to do the little that I can, starting with Edo State for now, to give back to the sport that gave me opportunity,” said Madojemu.

She expressed optimism that track and field in Nigeria will return to its former glory.

“We have always had talented athletes in Nigeria. All we have to do is to do the right thing, just like every other serious athletics nation is doing,” added the Australia based former athlete.