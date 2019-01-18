M.I’s worries about Falz

Rapper, M.I Abaga has declared concern about the well being of fellow rapper, Falz.

The CEO of Chocolate City says it is necessary that the Bahd Guys Records boss is protected after the latter’s much talked about new single, Talk was released.

Like his controversial hit, This is Nigeria, Falz in his new song addressed pressing issues faced by Nigerians while he also portrayed political situations in the music video.

However, after listening and watching the video of Talk, M.I expressed his worries about Falz on his Twitter page. He tweeted emphatically , “Falz needs to be protected at all all all all cost.”