Loral remains unequalled in terms of academic excellence – Nwosu

By Vera Anyagafu

The need for value-based education in Nigeria, according to a statement made available by the proprietress, Loral International School, Lady Nwaneka Loretta Nwosu, prompted birth of Loral International School and till date, the school’s 100 per cent remains unpolluted and there are no shut cuts.

According to her, the school, which is 40 years old and still counting, started in the year 1978 with only 9 foundational pupils and has since inception, maintained an enviable condition for growth and sustainable development of every of its pupil. She said the school has put into consideration the increasing prominence in all educational discussions in focus in order to make education a forceful tool for the cultivation of social and moral values.

In light of the need for this value constant orientation, the school’s Executive Director, Ral Nwosu, at the ceremony marking 40 years of Loral International School existence, said the need for value-based education is a matter of serious concern to management of Loral International School.

Ral noted that Loral sets out to effectively and maximally develop the intellectual capabilities in values to bring about Nigeria future leaders in various fields of endeavors, while pointing out that Loral serves as an agent for inculcating in the young ones, widely held societal norms, standards of behavior, and ideological preferences.

At the well-attended event, the Director disclosed that the school’s success was hinged on the personal attention to pupils and quality above profit mentality, saying that they neither compromise on standard nor cuts corners, which is evident in the many laurels won by the pupils of the school both in Nigeria and overseas.

“This is one of the reasons we have had very good academic results over decades in our nursery, primary, secondary and university foundation. We do not cut corners here and that has been what we emphasis to our parents.

“And our hundred per cent is unpolluted and this is one core reason Loral is standing strong today in the academic world. We build this wonderful children in the foundation that they need to go forward in life, to go forward in the workplace and become the leaders of tomorrow.

“And as we give them the right education and core values to become shining light in lives of their parents, extended families, societies, countries and so on, I am also promising that in the next 40 years and beyond, Loral will not compromise its standard.

“I am sure some of the parents have noticed our wall of fame, where we highlighted those wonderful students that passed through here for the past forty years. They are now out in the world doing great things, rebuilding countries.

“They are shining examples in their families. They are shining examples in the world. And I am optimistic that this light will keep shinning for another forty years and more. This light will expand, it will be brighter, and will continuously be replenished with new ideas and these new ideas will keep doing what Loral has been doing for forty years.”

Speaking also, Executive Directress of the school, Mrs. Obiageli Imoh while noting that education is key to the stability of any given economy, said that this greatest asset, cannot be ignored, otherwise, there may not be genuine progress in the pursuit for a better Nigeria economy.

“With this in mind, Loral set out to spread its expertise geared towards the strategic development of her teachers by enhancing the skills vital in today’s classroom and making use of wide range of learning tools to support interactive teaching to drive teacher and student-led learning as well as greater collaboration through engaging digital content.

“Our goal is to empower teachers to well educate these pupils, grow creative young minds for whom the sky is no longer the limit, given the fact that the digital age is upon us”, she posited.

Also, the school’s Nursery and Primary Headmistress, Festac campus, Mrs, Ada Nwauwa, while lending a voice in respect of the school’s skilled teachers, said that there is no doubt that Loral has an increasingly important role to play in helping to address Nigeria’s education concerns, going by her positive effect on her pupils, which however, are powerful enough to spread beyond spheres of the school’s influence.