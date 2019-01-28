‘Looters should not be allowed to return to power’ – Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged Nigerians not to vote for politicians who are known to be looters in the forthcoming general elections.

Masari, who made the call during a campaign rally in Mashi on Monday, said only people of proven integrity should be voted for at the state and national level in the forthcoming general elections.

“Looters should not be allowed to return to power. All politicians that participated in looting the treasury in the past should not be allowed to return to power during the general elections.

“The coming polls will be a battle between good and evil, looters and non-looters, as well as men of questionable character versus those with track records of sincerity and trustworthiness.

“It will not be a wise decision if those with questionable character, especially those that had ruled in the past, are allowed to come back to rule again.

“But if such politicians change their ways, they might be forgiven by the people they had raped of their wealth,’’ he said.

He called on the electorate to vote for APC candidates at the national and state levels to ensure continuity and socio-economic transformation.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mustapha Inuwa, urged the people not to allow anyone to deceive them into voting for politicians that would not represent their interests while in power.