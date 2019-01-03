LITFC boss bags, yeye Oge of Ogere, hallmark award

….says award capable of spurring more women

By Ebun Sessou

Executive Director of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board, LITFC, Mrs. Lucy Ajayi has pledge to help influence the rejuvenation of Oke-Ogbere community in Lagos.

Lucy made the pledge at her conferment and coronation ceremony as the Yeye Oge of Oke Ogbere by the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Alani Agbabiaka stating her commitment to the communal development of the community that archived her childhood.

Honour God to earn His honour

The LITFC boss said that the honour done on her which was predicated on her humility, selflessness and positive impact on a number of individuals in the area will spur more women to toe the line of selfless service to the society and taking active role in the polity.

“It might interest you to know that the Baale and the Oba are Alumni of my school, Holy Saviours College,as I grew up in Isolo, I got to this position today having impacted some people’s lives and they decided to honour me.

“I think this will encourage women across the divide to join the fray in been active politically as the next level is important. As a public servant you know what this honour translates to; politically they will be recognized at the federal level,some of the things that we need to do in Oke Ogbere will be brought to the fore.” Lucy said.

Queen Moremi: The Musical opens today

Her Husband Mr. Folorunsho Ajayi commenting on the honour done on his wife, hinted that the honour further affirms the biblical reference which state that a good woman is precious and attracts recognition of all, “she deserve any honour done on her because she fears Lord and this is appreciated by all, she will continue to be a leading example for other women to take a leaf from and emulate”.

“I thank God for the conferment of the title on her. Considering the kind of person she is, I don’t think this role will conflict with her home chores. She does not allow anything get into her head.

“I have been doing everything to support her, anywhere and whatever she wants as long as she is okay and doing well”

“I would say that naturally and even in the good books says that a woman that fears the lord would be blessed or be appreciated.

“She is a very good example to other women and I am sure that they would follow suit” Mr Ajayi said.

High Chief Tajudeen Orilowo Adeshina, Baale of Oke Ogbere Land on whose authority the conferment was done noted that Ajayi made list due to good conduct, competence and capabilities she has displayed over the years.

“She is a capable, resourceful and reputable woman with whom I shared some fond memories of my childhood at Holy Saviours College Isolo, but why we choose Lucy Ajayi was because we have seen her to be capable, because Yeye Oge is a revered title it might be honourary here, but elsewhere it is traditional and a reputable and industrious woman is the one that qualifies to be made Yeye Oge.

“She is expected to help project and enhance our community from the national perspective, there are so many challenges confronting us in Ogbere community.

Painful gynaecology stories unleash #MeToo tide in the Balkans

Same day Lucy Ajayi and her husband also received Hallmark’s ‘Peaceful Couple’ award on account of her courage and good bonding in the institution of marriage.