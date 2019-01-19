Lions Club donates N100m diabetes clinics to Osun, Ekiti

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Lions Club International, District 404B2, Nigeria is donating a diabetes clinic worth N100 million to Ekiti State.

Similar clinic had been donated to Osun State by the non governmental organization some years ago.

The District Governor of the club, Lion Dupe Dada, disclosed this ahead of the 5th district convention of the club tagged Ilesha 2019.

According to her, the Osun clinic is already completed, functional and handed over while that of Ekiti is scheduled for completion December this year.

She added that the project includes equipping the clinic, capacity-building and outreach programmes for three years.

The DG stated that during the year under review, the club sponsored over 100 cataract surgeries and distributed over 1,000 eye glasses to the less privileged.

She lamented the decline in the rate of serving the less privileged among Nigerians, stressing the need to reverse the trend.

“People no longer join service oriented organizations, maybe due to the lull in the society, but notwithstanding, there is an urgent need to inculcate the value of service among the young populace in the country to instill leadership qualities in them, the DG said.