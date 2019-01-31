Liberian President, Weah, to speak on democracy in Lagos, Feb 6

The President of Liberia, George Weah, is expected in Lagos to speak on the practice of democracy in Africa on Feb. 6, at a conference organised by the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL).

Mr Rasheed Adegbenro, Senior Vice President, CVL, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos office on Thursday.

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Hassan Kukah, is also to speak on the practice of democracy in Africa at the conference, with the theme “Is Democracy Making Life Better in Africa?”

Adegbenro said the conference was part of the organisation’s social service initiatives in the last 15 years to enhance national development and make life better for the citizenry.

“One of our objectives is to make policy interventions.

“When we make policy interventions, the government is more likely to listen to us and make policy changes that will benefit the lives of the citizens.

“This year, we are taking a look at a very sensitive issue which borders on democracy.

“We are asking the big question: Is Democracy making life better for us in Africa?’’

“We were told by the Western World that democracy would ensure new investments and make life better for everybody in the developing world by attracting Foreign Direct Investment.

“We have been practicing democracy for over 20 years now in Nigeria and we have not moved forward the way we ought to.

“Questions are arising and we really need to know if democracy is bringing us the desired development,” he said.