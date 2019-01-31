Let’s vote out this govt, Atiku’s wife urges women

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—Wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mrs Jennifer Douglas Abubakar has called on women to be courageous and vote out the current government, and condemned the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen and swearing in of Ibrahim Tanko.

She made this known at a well attended rally on Saturday in Delta state where she called on women to pray and not lose hope.

“My sisters my message to you today is to stay courageous, we have to stay courageous what is facing us is not an easy journey, they will try to make us afraid, they will try to confuse us but God is our guiding light. Whatever our religion is we must pray for our Nation because so many blood has been spilled, we must pray for our Nation because our Nation is threatening to fall apart, we need to pray to God to hold it together.

“We need to pray for the future of our children and the future of Nigeria we do not want war, we want to be together. I am crying to my Lord, women you need to come in mass and vote February 16. Be courageous, it is not an easy journey they will try to make us afraid but God is our guide. Despite our diverse religions, we must pray to God in unity. So much is amidst but we must pray for the future of Nigeria, we do not want war. Women need to come out and vote, vote for Atiku/Obi, without your vote we will not get to the promised land,” she said.