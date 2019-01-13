Leadership style: Biukeme advises Governor Okowa

The former governorship candidate of the Mega People’s Progressive Party, MPPP, in Delta State who also recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has advised Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to change his style of administration in the area of infrastructural and human capital development of the Ijaw nation.

Chief Biukeme called on Governor Okowa and Barrister Kingsley Esiso, Chairman of Delta State, PDP, to also nominate him and others who defected from other parties as members of the Delta State PDP Campaign Organization since they were assured of equal treatment like other members of the party.

Reacting to the statement credited to the Commissioner of Information, Chief Patrick Ukak, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive meeting in Asaba, in which he disclosed that about 70 roads are to be constructed and reconstructed across the state as approved by the council,Chief Biukeme said that politics is all about the people and added that the Ijaws should be carried along.

While calling on Governor Okowa to change the Delta Ijaw narrative by extending development to their areas, he assured that: “I promise on behalf of my people that we are giving Okowa 100% votes in Bomadi. But I want something to campaign with, of all the projects approved by the state executive council none is sited in Bomadi not even my ward! “ He said that he is aware that Ijawland is perculiar “ But Bomadi is a landlock area”

When asked if his comment is not an act against the governor, he said “not at all. No,you know my level in politics.I don’t believe in sychophancy. The governor is interested in those who are t ruthful who will give him geniue advice. We want to win the election, so we must do all we can to win in such a way the opposition will not challenge our victory but will have no choice but to accept it.”