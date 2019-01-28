Lawmakers commence impeachment move against Ambode over Lagos budget

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The obvious frosty relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in Lagos worsened Monday, as members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, reconvened sitting to commence impeachment move against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over continue delay in the presentation and passage of the 2019 Appropriation Bill and other sundry matters.



Vanguard had reported that there were unresolved issues between the lawmakers and Governor Ambode, which has been the crux for the delay in the passage and signing into law of 2019 budget.

The Lawmakers, at the resumed plenary, deliberated on the need to apply the sledge hammer by commencing an impeachment process against the governor over gross final misconduct in the implementation of 2018 budget.

Details later. Lawmakers still in plenary…