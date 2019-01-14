Breaking News
Translate

Lauretta Onochie storms social media with 4+4 photos

On 7:32 pmIn News, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie has flooded her 4+4 photos in the social media and urged Nigerians to support her principal’s re-election bid.

Her photos undoubtedly exposed her unflinching loyalty and support for Buhari’s re-election.

The fearless and outspoken Lauretta equally convinced Josephine, a staunch PDP campaigner to take few clips with her.

In view of the above invitation, Lauretta advised Nigerians to play by the rules, noting that we are one and have to do things that will favour the country.

Her words, “Campaign, not War, Campaign, not lies, Friendship, not enmity.”

Similarly, Onochie, the political defender of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, explained in clear terms the meaning of the 4+4 sign.

Atiku can lie but Buhari, Osinbajo cannot, says Lauretta Onochie

Her words, “I’m a Christian, I’m confident in the way I have chosen to serve God. I am not jittery that I will be islamised.

“In Christianity, 4 is the number of judgement. Therefore, 4+4 = double judgement for looters. 4+4 = 8. In Christianity, 8 is the number of new beginning. After judgement, comes a new beginning for all Nigerians in the #NextLevelWithBuhari”, she said.

Recall that the former Aviation Minister, Chief Fani-Kayode and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had accused Buhari of trying to Islamise Nigeria.

When the President first used his 4+4 sign at the National Assembly while presenting the 2018 budget, Fani-Kayode in a riposte alerted Nigerians that the “four finger solidarity sign by Buhari at the National Assembly portends danger and it is NOT as simple and innocent as people think. It is NOT about four more years for Buhari. It is deeper and more sinister than that.

It is known as the Rabia sign and it is symbolic of the Muslim Brotherhood sect which is associated with terrorism in Egypt. If you doubt it open the wikipedia link above and read all about it. Nigerians think!  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rabia_sign.

Buhari warns against extortion by security agencies

He equally rebuffed Lauretta Onochie’s biblical stand that 4+4 is a sign for a new beginning, noting that “the four finger Muslim Brotherhood terrorist Rabia sign that Buhari keeps using is an affront to the Living God and an insult to the millions that have been killed by the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, ISIS, Boko Haram,Al Qaeda and Al Shabab over the decades.”

See other tweets from Lauretta Onochie:


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.