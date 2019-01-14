Lauretta Onochie storms social media with 4+4 photos

By Nwafor Sunday

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie has flooded her 4+4 photos in the social media and urged Nigerians to support her principal’s re-election bid.

Her photos undoubtedly exposed her unflinching loyalty and support for Buhari’s re-election.

The fearless and outspoken Lauretta equally convinced Josephine, a staunch PDP campaigner to take few clips with her.

In view of the above invitation, Lauretta advised Nigerians to play by the rules, noting that we are one and have to do things that will favour the country.

Her words, “Campaign, not War, Campaign, not lies, Friendship, not enmity.”

Similarly, Onochie, the political defender of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, explained in clear terms the meaning of the 4+4 sign.

Her words, “I’m a Christian, I’m confident in the way I have chosen to serve God. I am not jittery that I will be islamised.

“In Christianity, 4 is the number of judgement. Therefore, 4+4 = double judgement for looters. 4+4 = 8. In Christianity, 8 is the number of new beginning. After judgement, comes a new beginning for all Nigerians in the #NextLevelWithBuhari”, she said.

Recall that the former Aviation Minister, Chief Fani-Kayode and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had accused Buhari of trying to Islamise Nigeria.

When the President first used his 4+4 sign at the National Assembly while presenting the 2018 budget, Fani-Kayode in a riposte alerted Nigerians that the “four finger solidarity sign by Buhari at the National Assembly portends danger and it is NOT as simple and innocent as people think. It is NOT about four more years for Buhari. It is deeper and more sinister than that.

It is known as the Rabia sign and it is symbolic of the Muslim Brotherhood sect which is associated with terrorism in Egypt. If you doubt it open the wikipedia link above and read all about it. Nigerians think! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rabia_sign.

He equally rebuffed Lauretta Onochie’s biblical stand that 4+4 is a sign for a new beginning, noting that “the four finger Muslim Brotherhood terrorist Rabia sign that Buhari keeps using is an affront to the Living God and an insult to the millions that have been killed by the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, ISIS, Boko Haram,Al Qaeda and Al Shabab over the decades.”

See other tweets from Lauretta Onochie:

Am a Christian

Am confident in d way I have chosen to serve God

I am not jittery that I will be Islamised In christianity, 4 is d number of judgement 4+4= double judgement for looters 4+4=8. In christianity, 8 is the number of new beginning After judgement, comes new beginning pic.twitter.com/AVmkfIZCjD — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 9, 2019

Join The Bull, Daniel Amokachi, Veteran Nigerian football Star in a 4+4 campaign for Muhammadu Buhari. I’m a Christian

I’m confident in the way I have chosen to serve God. I am not jittery that I… https://t.co/9UVQMHJ3z9 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 10, 2019

VIDEO: HOW WE ARE CREATING JOBS IN THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR ➖ Chief Audu Ogbe. This is not Politics.

It’s the reality of our present times.

The figures are not “Chinese”, “Chinese”, “Chinese” as bandied by those… https://t.co/Yeed7NgvNn — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 11, 2019

Join The Bull, Daniel Amokachi, Veteran football Star in a 4+4 campaign for @MBuhari. pic.twitter.com/ZORBM6rwNM — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 10, 2019

There’s no going back to the dingy days when there was no difference between Central Bank and the Private accounts of PDP stalwarts. Pres. @MBuhari and VP @ProfOsinbajo have no equals in this 2019 Presidential campaign. Surely, our destination is the #NextLevelWithBuhari pic.twitter.com/6ymuRuWgt5 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 10, 2019

PDP style was to abandon governance for politics, looting and sharing of our looted common wealth. Buhari’s style includes:

1. No politics till INEC’s set date

2. No use of public funds for campaign

3. @MBuhari will not abandon governance. This is change and PDP is resisting it — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 11, 2019

VIDEO: HOW WE ARE CREATING JOBS IN THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR ➖ Chief Audu Ogbe.

This is not Politics.

It’s the reality of our present times.

The figures are not “Chinese”, “Chinese” as bandied by those who make a habit of lying to Nigerians.

These are real. We are making progress pic.twitter.com/l6vVoiEoX4 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 11, 2019

I saw a sorry Dr. Saraki in a Press conf. On TV yesterday, an image of one whose selfish & self-centered empire, built on egocentricity is fast collapsing. My hope is that Saraki, who is obviously depressed, does not harm himself or members of his family to prove an evil point. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 12, 2019

We are all Nigerians. #WeareNigerians.

I invited Josephine, a PDP campaigner to join me to show solidarity to Nigeria. Others joined us. APC, PDP, other Parties non partisan, we are Nigerians First…. https://t.co/hgStp70yhy — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 12, 2019

THANK YOU NDIGBO.

A bit of the South East Women and Youth Rally for Enyi Ndigbo, Okechukwu Buhari, at Owerri, Imo State.

Just a bit. It was very refreshing to see such a massive turnout for @MBuhari‘s 4+4 in the South East. Thank you Ndigbo. pic.twitter.com/aM9hU4mvQn — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 12, 2019

Excellent response from a Buharist. pic.twitter.com/ipjvoXDiBc — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 10, 2019

Anambra State Governor Obiano, has commended Pres. @MBuhari for the progress of work on the construction of the second Niger Bridge. He said the President had done well for the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones. Me: You are the one on ground. We believe your report pic.twitter.com/USW9FqIsSp — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 10, 2019

“NO GOVT MONEY FOR CAMPAIGN

There’s no money from the treasury for use in the campaigns. I will not authorise that”-@MBuhari Me: We are with you Sir. We are not PDP

Public funds belong to the people and should be used to build roads, rail, hospitals, schools plus social welfare pic.twitter.com/y6OElF0JjJ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 9, 2019

We are all Nigerians. #WeareNigerians.

I invited Josephine, a PDP campaigner to join me to show solidarity to Nigeria. Others joined us. APC, PDP, other Parties non partisan. Campaign, not War.

Campaign, not lies.

Friendship, not enmity.#NigeriaIsOne pic.twitter.com/aeDRt0xCsa — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 12, 2019

Thank you South East for turning out enmasse for your President, Enyi Ndigbo, Okechukwu Buhari. One good turn deserves another. We’ll see you on the other side of February 16th 2019. Thank you so much, Ndigbo.

God bless Nigeria.

Lauretta Onochie… https://t.co/XfLk6BCgVK — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 12, 2019

“Former CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu of YPP, Fela Durotoye of ANN, Omoyele Sowore of AAC and Oby Ezekwesili of the ACP, have also been vocal on the hustings. They may have added colour to the campaigns but would probably end up as footnotes.” ➖@TheNationNews Me: Ouch! pic.twitter.com/dsAVCS7ndU — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 13, 2019

Its Good News Again!

Under Pres. Okechukwu @MBuhari, death rate is falling in Nigeria

Don’t let anyone turn you into a hater for a man who is improving the lots of Ordinary people

It’s only for their own selfish ends Our nation is slowly but surely, taking a turn for the better. pic.twitter.com/tmUT2RHDmM — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 13, 2019

Our laws cannot go after:

*lawmakers without the approval of the NASS.

*judges without the approval of the NJC But our laws can just go after Teachers, traders, etc This means the laws of our land only apply when it comes to ORDINARY NIGERIANS, the Common Man

🇳🇬 is in trouble pic.twitter.com/t5Q15jEtTP — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 14, 2019

PETITIONER:

Undeclared assets of CJN

€49,971.71,

£23,409.66,

$391,401.28,

Etc. CODE OF CONDUCT BUREAU: CJN violated the code of conduct

CJN ONOGHEN: I forgot To Declare Assets PDP: @MBuhari

Is Attacking The Judiciary ME: PDP Means Corruption. We Will Not Return To Corruption pic.twitter.com/zNeg9xBocA — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 13, 2019

MODULAR REFINERY

SET TO OPEN SOON.

Theses are Recent pictures of Niger Delta Exploration & Production Modular Refinery in Ogbele, Rivers State. Work at an advance stage of completion, as production is… https://t.co/5IXJhwA6Ng — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 14, 2019

Doyin Okupe, a former SSA to exPres Goodluck Jonathan, was on Monday, docked by the @officialEFCC, on a 59-count charge bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N702million At least, Dr. Okupe respected our laws by showing up at the Court. pic.twitter.com/n2Rs7qo3IM — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 14, 2019