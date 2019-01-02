Lalong pays N806,000 to free 37 inmates from Plateau prison

By By Soni Daniel

Jos— In his first outing of the year, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Wednesday, paid N806,900 as fines and compensations for 37 prison inmates scattered across the state.

The governor, who was accompanied on the compassion visit to Shendam Prison by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Yakubu Dakwak, said he was deeply touched by the plight of the inmates, most of who were poor and unable to pay for the little fines that subjected them to unjustified prolonged prison stay.

Lalong noted that keeping such large number of youths in detention could hinder national development, and promised to take concrete steps to support the Nigeria Prison Service to be able to cater adequately for the inmates.

A statement by Plateau Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Luka Ayedoo, said the governor also promised to continually support Nigerian Prison Service to improve the condition of prison facilities in the state in order to enhance effective delivery of its mandate.

Apart from the cash donation, the governor also provided welfare materials and promised to send mattresses to the inmates.

Speaking at the event, Controller of Prisons Plateau State Command, Daniel O. Odharo, thanked the governor for the kind gesture, his friendly disposition towards the NPS as well as his timely intervention in the provision of prisoners’ needs.

The controller reiterated the commitment of the service towards improving the security situation in the state through the effective execution of her mandate.