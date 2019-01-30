Lagosians commence non-partisan campaign to halt Ambode’s impeachment

A group of concerned Lagosians has launched a non-partisan campaign to persuade the Lagos State House of Assembly to let peace reign in the State.

In a petition published on Change.org by Mr. Olufemi Wise, the group noted that the “the future of our beloved Lagos State is at stake” and stressed that their campaign “is not about taking sides in the politics of Lagos, or about being a fan of the APC, or about Governor Ambode. It is simply about ensuring any semblance of governance of Lagos State is preserved.”



A source associated with the Change.org petition who did not wish to be named said that the news of the impeachment process has already thrown the State civil service into confusion and in addition does not augur well for the investment climate of Lagos and of Nigeria as a whole.

The group is calling on concerned Nigerians to sign up and make their voice heard at https://www.change.org/p/lagos-state-house-of-assembly-enough-is-enough-of-the-impunity-in-lagos

“We are hoping to get 10,000 signatures within the next few days, following which we will unveil the next steps in our plan to ensure that politics does not get in the way of the development of our dear State,” Mr. Wise said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter what party you belong to, you can add your voice and vote to the campaign,” he added.

The full text of the Change.org Petition:

Enough Is Enough of the Impunity in Lagos

With news of the moves to impeach Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, there is no doubt that the future of our beloved Lagos State is at stake.

For the first time since 1999, Lagos is entering the second month of a new year without an approved budget. There are several completed projects awaiting commissioning, and several more ongoing ones that are being slowed down.

This petition is by concerned people of Lagos State. The cabals behind the continued harassment and embarrassment of outgoing Governor Ambode need to be opposed, and told enough is enough.

This is starting to look like a throwback to the days of President Obasanjo, when unfair and illegal impeachment actions brought Governors down, just because they were not in the good books of their godfathers.

This is not about taking sides in the politics of Lagos, or about being a fan of the APC, or about Governor Ambode. It is simply about ensuring any semblance of governance of Lagos State is preserved.

When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. The good people of Lagos have had enough. Enough of impunity in Lagos State.

Governor Ambode has been denied a chance of reelection, but he should be left to fulfil the promises he has made to the people of Lagos: infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing, environment and jobs.

Lagos deserves better. That’s all we are asking for, that’s why we are asking concerned and passionate Lagosians to sign this petition.