Lagos squash association focuses on grassroots development- Chairman

Tomi Falase, Chairman, Lagos state Squash Association, on Sunday said that the association’s focus would be mainly on grassroots development of the sport this year.

Falase said in Lagos that the development of squash at the professional level was hinged on its growth at the grassroots.

He said that the grassroots development of the game was aimed at its long-term goal.

“Our focus is to ensure that we as a body do our utmost best to ensure that we have a sustainable grassroots developmental programme that will ensure that we catch them young.

“It is important that we focus on that cadre at the moment so that we do not suffer a drought of top class players in years to come.

“We want to ensure continuity and a seamless transition of players from one level to another,’’ the chairman said.

Falase, however, noted that in as much as the association was concerned about the grassroots development, periodic training and assessment would also be important for coaches.

“We understand the fact that a player is as good as his or her coach, therefore, we intend to re-educate and also reorientate the custodians of these young players.

“The truth is that we have very talented coaches here and sincerely we appreciate what they have done so far for Lagos State, but we definitely can do more as a family,’’ he said.

The chairman also said that because of the forthcoming 2019 elections, the associations’ programmes would kick-off at the end of the first quarter.

“Our programme is ready, though we are not ready to let the cat out of the bag yet, but by ending of March, when the election must have being winding up, we will start our programmes.

“A little diversion from what we had last year is that we are including a lot of junior championships, we are still deliberating on the time frame,” Falase said.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards choose a vocation like playing the game because of the discipline the sport instills in the players. (NAN)