Lagos INEC receives last batch of PVCs

By Olayinka Ajayi

LAGOS—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, urged those yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to do so now to avoid rush.

In a statement by the Commission’s spokesman in Lagos, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi noted that the last batch of the PVCs have been released to all Local Government INEC offices across Nigeria.

2019: Obaseki intensifies campaign for APC

Akinbiyi said: “The last batch of PVC has arrived various LGA INEC offices, owners of these PVCs should try and claim their PVCs to avoid late hour rush.”

In the same vein, the Commission released timetable of activities for the forth coming General Elections.

Enugu PDP strategises to sweep 2019 Polls

According to Akinbiyi, the activities for the 2019 polls started with the publication of notice of election in January while official register of voters will be published today.

Other activities are the Publication of List of Presidential and National Assembly Candidates (January 17), Publication of list of Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates is on (January 31), Submission of names of Party Agents for Presidential and National Assembly Election to the Electoral Offices of the Local Government Areas (February 1) , the Last day for Presidential and National Assembly campaign (February 14), Submission of names of Party Agents for Governorship and State House of Assembly Election (February 16); Last day for Governorship and State House of Assembly campaign (February 28); (Election day for Presidential and National Assembly positions (February 16); Election day for Governorship and State House of Assembly positions (March 2).