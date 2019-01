Lagos: INEC moves 1m unclaimed PVCs to wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos State, on Sunday, said it would on Wednesday, move about one million unclaimed Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to 245 wards in the state,

Bus conductor burgles neighbour’s house

The INEC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, made this known to newsmen in Lagos.

He said the PVCs would be available for collection from Wednesday by their owners at the registration areas (wards) in the state.

“INEC in Lagos State will, as from Wednesday Jan. 16, devolve collection of Permanent Voter Cards to the 245 Registration Areas (wards) in the state.

“The exercise is to make collection of PVCs easier for Lagosians.

“The exercise, which will come to an end on Jan. 21, will include Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day,” Akinbiyi said in a statement.

According to him, after Jan. 21, the collection will be reverted to the INEC’s offices at the 20 Local Government Areas and other designated centres in the state.

He said that distribution of the PVCs at the local government levels would be sustained until Feb. 8, the last day for collection of voter’s cards for 2019 general elections.

“The commission, therefore, enjoins all those that have registered but have not collected their cards to make use of the opportunity afforded by the commission to collect their PVCs, as there will be no extension after Feb. 8, 2019, ‘’ Akinbiyi said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that about 1 million cards were yet to be collected across 8, 462 polling units in the state.