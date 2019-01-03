Lagos indigenes endorse Sanwo-Olu, seek special status for Lagos

LAGOS—Committee of Indigenous Associations of Lagos State, an umbrella body of all indigenes of Lagos, has set an agenda for the state’s All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

If he is elected in the next month’s general election, the Lagos indigenes want the APC candidate to restore the prestige of the state by pushing for a special status for Lagos. They also called for restoration of Lagos environment and incorporation of indigenes in the governance of the state.

At a consultative meeting held at Awori House in Oregun, the association, which comprises leaders from all the five divisions of the state, endorsed the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu, with the agreement that he would get a special status for Lagos. They promised to stand behind the APC candidate in his effort to take the state to another level in development.

Describing the Awori, the indigenous Ikorodu, the Epe inhabitants as well as the people of Isale Eko extraction as “original stakeholders” in the Lagos project, Sanwo-Olu said his intention to govern the state was not to fulfil an agenda against any ethnic group in the state.

He said the meeting was necessary to listen to the concerns of the indigenes.

The APC candidate said his reason for running for the Lagos top seat was not for personal aggrandizement, but to deploy his three-decade of professional expertise spanning both public and private sectors to elevate the fortunes of the Lagos for the benefit of residents and indigenes of the state.

He said: “Since I declared my intention to run for the governorship seat of our state, I have consulted widely with various interest groups and stakeholders in the Lagos project. I believe my consultation would not be complete without meeting with the indigenes of the state. I’ve come to listen to your concerns as indigenes of Lagos.”