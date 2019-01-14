Lagos East ready to vote Buhari, Ashafa assures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Gbenga Ashafa has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of the support of the people of Lagos East in the upcoming general elections.

Ashafa stated this, yesterday, during the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Kosofe local government in Lagos East Senatorial District at the Palace of the Oloworo.

He said: “In the past four years, we have experienced a high level of transparency in government, an effective fight against corruption, diversification of the economy with primary focus on agriculture and ICT, sustained fight against insecurity and the creation of equal opportunity for all Nigerians.

“For the first time, Nigerians have equally enjoyed actual social investment programmes being initiated by the Federal Government. The homegrown school feeding programme, market money and trader money, N-Power Scheme that has employed over 500, 000 Nigerians and direct cash transfers to the poorest among us show how much the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo care about the the livelihood of every Nigerian.”

He commended the Government on achievements in infrastructure and Power generation, saying,“In the area of infrastructure, despite all challenges, the construction of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway is nearing its completion, work has started also on the Ikorodu-Shagamu road and the Apapa – Oworonshoki road projects which are of direct significance to Lagos East Senatorial District.

“The Lagos – Ibadan rail line is nearing completion while the Calabar to Lagos