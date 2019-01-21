Lagos Assembly may receive 2019 budget today

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

BARRING any last minute change, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly may officially receive the 2019 Appropriation Bill from Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led Executive today during the plenary session.

There has been a ding- dong affair between the governor and members of the assembly over the process of presentation of the 2019 budget.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Olusegun Banjo, had absolved the executive from the delay, saying the 2019 Budget was already before the State House of Assembly and was intended to be read before the house on December 24, 2018.

Vanguard learned that there are some unresolved issues between the lawmakers and Governor Ambode, which has been the crux of the matter.

However, at press time, Vanguard learned that Ambode has reached a truce with the lawmakers over the presentation of 2019 budget.

Ambode had sent the budget to the assembly on Friday, December 28, 2019 with a letter that said if members have any problem or grey area with the budget they can get in touch with him for clarification.

The Assembly which was expected to reconvene on Monday, 7th, 2019 to address the issue, adjourned sitting to January 10th, when it could not form the statutory quorum for proceeding on matters at the resumption from recess. The adjournment, many believed was intentional to push forward deliberations on the all important bill. The development therefore, poses a big setback to early presentation and passage of the bill.

Members of the Assembly had insisted and asked Ambode to stop blame game and present the 2019 Appropriation Bill before the house in accordance with tradition and constitution.