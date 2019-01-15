Lagos 2019: Gbadamosi unequalled – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), Lagos State Chapter, has hailed it’s governorship candidate, Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (BOG) for performing exceptionally well at the Platform governorship debates, stating that he has no match among the other candidates of the other political parties.

Mr Gbadamosi’s performance at the debate was adjudged correct with facts by BudgITng.

The party said, “if you look at the mood of Lagosians who watched and heard of Gbadamosi’s performance at the Debate, they have realized and discovered that, only the ADP is prepared to serve the people of Lagos Stat,e because it’s governorship candidate is ready to give power back to them through ‘Beyond Ordinary Governance.’”

According to the ADP, Gbadamosi knows the solutions to the problems militating against the state.

In a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the party also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other stakeholders taking critical roles in the conduct of the forthcoming elections to conduct free, fair and credible polls that will reflect the true wishes and yearning of Lagosians.

He said “Lagosians want a governor who will be answerable to them, and our party has presented the most qualified candidate who will surely win the election. “

ADP stressed further that, Gbadamosi has presented a “Lagos Regeneration Plan which bothers on mass housing, education, security, traffic management, wealth creation, power, rail, water and road networks.”

He said the plan also includes “healthcare, better remuneration package for civil servants, supports open governance initiative amongst many others.”

The party described Gbadamosi as a man who matches his words with actions, affirming that “Gbadamosi would lift millions of people out of poverty by creating a healthy business environment that will allow young entrepreneurs to grow by providing them with business grants.”