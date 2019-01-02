Breaking News
Lagos 2019 budget already in the House- Budget commissioner

On 8:28 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Olusegun Banjo on Wednesday said that the 2019 Budget was already before the State House of Assembly and had intended to be read before the house on December 24, 2018.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), delivering his speech during the presentation of the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017. With him are Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (left behind) and the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni (2nd left).

In a statement he signed, Banjo said the Governor had sent a verbal information to present the budget on Monday, December 24, 2018 after the State Executive Council approval on December 19, 2018, but the ceremony was postponed as the House was on recess and thereby could not form a quorum.

He said in order to meet the traditional presentation, a formal letter was sent to the House on Friday, December 28, 2018, forwarding the contents of the budget.

It is expected that when the House reconvenes, the Speaker would inform members of the content of the Budget proposal sent by the Governor and take necessary action.

The commissioner said the size of the 2019 budget proposal forwarded by the Governor to the House is N852.317billion.


