Lafarge trains entrepreneurs to bridge skills gap

Lafarge Holcim has instituted a three-year training programme aimed at increasing local content of its operations in Nigeria in order to bridge skills gap in the cement industry.

The programme is in partnership with the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, Industrial Training Fund, ITF and National Consultative Assembly, NECA.

Speaking, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade at the 2018 Lafarge Community Day celebration in Mfamosing, Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state, lauded the company for its contributions towards reduction of unemployment among youths in the state.

He stated that the cement company has added value to the economy of the state by creating jobs as well as alleviating poverty in the state.

Ayade who was represented by his Special Adviser on Administration, Barrister Mark Obi said the government and people of Cross River were very delighted with Lafarge Holcim for all their contributions to the economy of the state.

“As a government, we are happy with what the cement giant is doing towards unemployment reduction and poverty eradication in the state.

“We are happy with your stride, government is ready to do everything within the limit of its powers to support the cement company in its quest to succeed in its good works.”

Earlier, Plant Manager of Lafarge Holcim Plc, Cross River State, Peter Robson said the company invested over N150 million in provision of health/safety, education, economic empowerment and infrastructure development which according to him, would provide succor to the host communities of Mfamosing green field plant situate in Akamkpa LGA of Cross River State.