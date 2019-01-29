Labourer steals 78-yr-old woman’s handbag containing cup of rice

A 19-year-old labourer, Joseph Emmanuel, was, yesterday, docked before an Ogudu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, over alleged theft of an old woman’s handbag containing a cup of rice.

Snipper Beans: Traders lament decline in sale

Emmanuel, who resides on Rabiat Street, Ketu, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Emmanuel stole the bag from 78-year-old widow, Muslimatu Azeez, who reported the matter at the Ketu Police Station on January 20.

Ihiehie said the accused and another person attacked the septuagenarian at Abiola Gardens, while she was coming from Ikorodu to attend a church service at Gbagada.

Ihiehie said the handbag also contained N200, a can of Maltina, a phone worth N4,000, the widow’s identity card and her voter’s card.

According to Ihiehie, “the complainant said the accused was holding a knife while the other person held another sharp object. When they sighted a commercial motorcyclist coming toward them, they ran away but the accused was caught by a vigilante.”

Ihiehie said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje granted him N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum. She ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje adjourned the case till March 4 for hearing.