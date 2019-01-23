Labourer bags 3 months imprisonment for stealing wheelbarrow

A Kuje Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old labourer, Sunday Luka, to three months imprisonment for stealing a wheelbarrow from a construction site valued at N18, 000.

Luka, who resides at Anguwan Gade area in Kuje, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

The judge, Abdulahi Abdulkareem, however, gave him an option to pay N8, 000 as fine or remain in Kuje maximum prison for three months.

The prosecutor, Samuel Ocheche, told the court that one Amos Samuel, a security guard, attached to the construction site, reported the incident at Kuje Police Station on Jan. 18.

Ocheche said Luka criminally entered the construction site after closing hours and made away with a wheelbarrow valued at N18, 000 belonging to the site.

He said during police investigation, Luka admitted to have committed the offence and the wheelbarrow was recovered.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)