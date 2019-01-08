Labour urges Amosun to pay N35,000 as minimum wage

ABEOKUTA -The organised labour Congress in Ogun State has appealled to the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun to pay N35, 000 as minimum wage as the proposed N30, 000 minimum wage was yet to be approved .

The union under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress held a peaceful rally ,calling on the state government to do more by paying N35,000.



The Chairmen of both NLC. And TUC in the state , Akeem Amabali and Bunmi Fajobi respectively gave the charge during a mobilization rally embarked upon by the union held at Nigeria Union of Journalists , Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Both Ambali and Fajobi who led scores of their members said the payment of N35,000 will make the State to be different from other States.

Ambali in his remarks said “For us in Ogun State, we have never gone backward in everything. We always lead and others follow.

” The current minimum wage Ogun State pays is N200 above other States and we know our government will not go back on that.

“Immediately the N30, 000 minimum wage is approved by the federal government, we want to charge the Ogun State governor to take it higher a bit and pay N35,000 to Ogun workers so that governor Amosun will exiting office on a glamorous note.

“Don’t let us to be discouraged, we believe our governor will do the needful and there will be no need for any strike in Ogun State after the N35,000 minimum wage is approved”.

Ambali however , said the NLC had not started the strike yet, explaining that they gathered to hold a peaceful mobilization rally.

“We are taking our struggle to Oke-mosan(governor’s office ) to meet our governor to present some documents to him, but, if today’s meeting is inconclusive then, we will know the steps we are going to take ,but ,for now we are not embarking on strike.

“We want to let you know that payment of minimum pension is included, we will continue to engage Ogun State across quarters to draw Federal government’s attention to their plight”.

He said that the struggle is going to be a continuous one until the federal government agrees to pay N30,000 minimum wage.

“We have vowed and we know the language they understand is no retreat no surrender. If the federal government is not going to listen to us, we are not going to surrender, the N30,000 minimum wage must be approved by the federal government”.

The NLC boss noted that very soon every worker in Ogun State will smile.

Corroborating his colleaque, state Chairman of Trade Union Congress, submitted that the reason for the protest is to draw the attention of the federal government over the N30, 000 minimum wage.

“It is very important to draw mobilization across our unions, private sector union and public service union, like the language of my fore- father, the day of fight is still ahead, as we speak, we don’t have directive on strike, the directive we received is to peacefully mobilize our people for a rally and that we are going to stick to this morning as we proceed on the strike.

“After the rally, we are all free to go back to work and let the leaders of the respective primary unions continue to mobilize.

“We are embarking on a peaceful protest today to let the federal government know that we are not happy about the current minimum wage, and the new minimum wage we have agreed on will guarantee the standard living of the people.



“We are heading to Oke-mosan this morning to meet the Ogun State governor, senator Ibikunle Amosun, and after today’s protest we will go back to our different work of place”