Labour party raises alarm over state of Imo economy

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Ikechukwu Joseph Ukegbu yesterday, claimed that many had been impoverished in the state, due to the mismanagement of the economy under Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Ukegbu said this during the unveiling of his governorship manifesto, at the party’s secretariat along MCC, road in Owerri, alongside the various candidates of the party and its leadership led by Cyril Akujobi.

He described Okorocha’s administration as a government that has not done the needed services to the people of the state to address their numerous challeges.

Ukegbu said the challenges facing Imo people would be addressed with a three- point agenda which he captured as “AIR” “Agriculture, Infrastructure and Reorientation”

According to Ukegbu, “My experience constitute the major plank of my vision for Imo state if I emerge as the governor in 2019.

“My vision is for a holistic movement that will encompass all sectors to feel the impact of the dividends of democracy.

“The middle class no longer exists due to bad governance. I am bound to re-estabilish the middle class as it is the only forward for the people and the economy. It is the most practical way to demonstrate the true meaning of democracy