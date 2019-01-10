Labour Party govt’ll set up factories in all Kwara LGs—Issa Aremu

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kwara State, Isaa Aremu, has said his government, if elected, will establish factories in the 16 local councils in the state.

He also promised to raise literacy level in the state to 90 percent, even as he pledged that elderly persons of 60 years of age and above would enjoy special cash grant.

Aremu equally promised to make the public schools in the state better than the private schools, as was the case when majority of Nigerians attended public schools.

The Labour Party governorship candidate spoke at the 23rd media interactive session organised by the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, for candidates seeking political offices in the state ahead of the general elections.

Aremu, a veteran labour leader and renowned economist, said there was the need to resuscitate the moribund industries in the state if the economy of the 51-year-old state must pick up again.

His words: ”The rationale behind the revival of industries and companies by my government is a calculated attempt to generate massive employment opportunities and increase the state Gross Domestic Product, GDP.”

Aremu stated that he had offered himself to put an end to 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State and called on the people to hold him accountable if he failed to redeem his electioneering campaign.

He said the major vehicle for an enduring prosperity in all known human societies was availability of industries that would not only lubricate the economy, but also provide numerous job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths and adults.

Aremu noted that the Labour Party manifesto was hinged on five Ps— People, Prosperity, Popular Participation, Partnership and Peace— which captures his blueprint.

Aremu claimed that the present administration in the state was disconnected from the people like its predecessors in the last 16 years.

He added: ”Many states heralded the new year with funfair and many activities, but my state, Kwara, was like a cemetery. During the 50 years celebration, it was even worst.

“All the administrations in this state in the last 16 years show serious contempt for the people of the state they govern, and they have to be shown the way out in the forthcoming elections.”