Labour Ministry’s Director of Press, Olowookere, retires

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Director Press, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Prince Samuel Olowookere has retired after 35 years of service.

A statement by the ministry’s Assistant Director, Press, Mrs Rhoda Ishaku, said: “Employed January 19th, 1984, Olowookere’s journey in the Federal Civil Service spanned the Office of the Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Dodan Barracks, Lagos, April 1984-1985; Office of the Chief of General Staff, General Staff Headquarters, Dodan Barracks, Lagos, August-December, 1985; Office of the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of National Planning, Ikoyi Lagos, January–August 1986; Office of the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Finance, Ikoyi Lagos, September–October 1986; The Presidency, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, 24th October 1986-October 2006.

“He was deployed to head the Press and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in the year 2006, a responsibility he discharged efficiently to the admiration of the nine Honourable Ministers and 11 Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, he had the privilege of working with.”