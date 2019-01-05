La Liga: Alaves go fourth with victory over troubled Valencia

Alava (Spain) – Alaves continued their excellent home form by recovering to beat struggling Spanish powerhouse Valencia 2-1 on Saturday to climb into fourth place in La Liga.

By the victory, the Basques side also boosted their chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.



Valencia captain, Dani Parejo gave the visitors the lead with a swerving free kick in the 14th minute but Alaves soon hit back.

Striker Borja Baston pulled the 2001 UEFA Cup runners-up level in the 21st with a scrappy, deflected shot from inside the area.

Midfielder Tomas Pina put Alaves ahead in first-half stoppage time after a period of heavy pressure.

Alaves are the only side in Spain’s top flight alongside Atletico Madrid to still be unbeaten at home this season, and now has 31 points from 18 games, one ahead of European champions Real Madrid who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

It also saw the Basques reach their highest points total in the first half of a La Liga season.

Valencia, who finished fourth last year, are 11th on 22 points. (Reuters/NAN)