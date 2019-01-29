Kwara North youths embrace PDP, stakeholders’ pact on 2023 power shift

By Demola Akinyemi

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, youths from Kwara North senatorial district have embraced the recent zone’s stakeholders’ pact with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders in the state on power shift to the zone in 2023.

In the new agreement, PDP and stakeholders in Kwara North agreed to cede the governorship ticket to the zone by 2023 and compensate them with the speakership of the state House of Assembly and Secretary to the State Government, SSG, in a post-2019 election.

Briefing newsmen in Ilorin, the youths challenged elders of All Progressives Congress, APC, from the zone who condemned the pact to pressure their own party to make similar concession to the zone within the same time frame.

Spokesman for the youths, Zacheaus Kolo, supported by Prince Haliru Dantosho, Ndanusa Kara and Dr. Ndazaba Manzuma, said: “However, because the man told them to allow younger elements to also have the opportunity they too had enjoyed, they are now crying foul.”

He said the pact is already binding on all genuine stakeholders in the zone, adding: “We wish to state for the record that we, the young people of Kwara North, do not, shall not, and cannot support the opposition APC. The APC and its leaders do not have any plan for our senatorial zone.”

the APC and its leaders are seasonal politicians who appear before election and disappear immediately.

‘We challenge the leaders of the APC to come and tell us what they have in stock for Kwara North, aside the empty promises. There is no place for hiding anymore. We have seen all the antics of the APC leaders. If they can benefit from the same Saraki dynasty, then why are they denying us now that it is our own turn?”