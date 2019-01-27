Kwara LP gov candidate wants justice administration in Nigeria overhauled

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Kwara State for 2019 general elections, Issa Aremu, in Ilorin, yesterday said the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, by President Muhammadu Buhari, purportedly based on an interim order by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, over allegations of corruption and subsequent appointment of Mr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as Acting CJN, called for a critical evaluation of the administration of justice in Nigeria.

The gubernatorial candidate faulted what he called “ongoing partisan diatribes” and heated controversies over what was right or not.

He observed that suspension of a CJN who has the power to constitute election tribunals on the eve of 2019 elections must necessarily raise eyebrow and suspicions, advising that rather than agonizing over the trial and suspension of Onnoghen, all stakeholders in the Judiciary sector and Nigerian democracy must organise to save the administration of justice from perception of corruption, double standards and self help.

Aremu in a statement entitled: “Judiciary on trials: Justice Mustapaha Akanbi and Gani Fawehinmi at a time like this”, contended that given the importance of rule of law, equity and justice to sustainable democracy, more than ever before, Nigerian judiciary needed reform and restructuring as a precondition for the transformation of Nigeria from corruption and underdevelopment to development and prosperity.

Recalling the steadfastness and principled positions of late Justice Mustapha Akanbi, the pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi on reforming judiciary and fighting corruption, Aremu wondered what would be the reactions of the late luminaries to the current developments in the judiciary sector.