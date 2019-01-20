Kwara: Gov Ahmed quits senatorial race

Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, says he is no longer in the race for the South Senatorial District election in the state.

The governor had, about a month ago, been reported to have withdrawn from the race to enable the incumbent occupant of the seat, Rafiu Ibrahim, recontest on the platform of their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, a list of senatorial candidates of parties in the state released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated that Ahmed is still the candidate of the PDP for the election.

The development has created confusion in Kwara as there are insinuations in some quarters that Ahmed did not step down for Ibrahim while some are accusing INEC of causing the confusing by not effecting the substitution before releasing the list.

But, Ahmed, while campaigning for the candidates of the PDP in Oke-Ero local government area in the South Senatorial district, yesterday, said Ibrahim is the candidate and urged people of the district to vote for him.

There were no display of posters of Ahmed but those of Ibrahim by supporters of the party during the campaign in the area.