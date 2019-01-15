Kwara Cricket Association holds schools tourney April

The Kwara Cricket Association has begun preparations toward the hosting of the Easter Holiday Cricket competition for secondary schools in the state.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of a one-day meeting of the association in Ilorin on Tuesday.

To ensure that the competition scheduled for April is hitch-free, the association said it would give a face-lift to the cricket pitch and make it appropriate to host the event.

READ ALSO: Embattled Qatar out to prove point at Asian Cup

Mr Emmanuel Obafemi, the First Vice Chairman of the association, had already taken up the responsibility of clearing the cricket pitch and returning it to an acceptable standard.

It was also agreed that school masters representing the 16 secondary schools involved should be engaged in coaching and officiating courses from Monday.

The association also agreed that this would be carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Cricket Federation.

The association’s Technical Director, Wale Obalola, told the meeting that the duo of Abdulqadri Taiwo and Samson Rachael had been called up to the national team and were expected to take part in a bilateral series against Rwanda.

Obalola also said that Abolarin Rasheed was also named as part of the National Under-19 junior male team.

He said the state was capable of producing even more young talents with the necessary assistance and support. (NAN)