Kwara Assembly approves new House rules

Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday approved new rules and order that would guide the activities of the House.

The Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, announced the approval after the report of an ad-hoc committee setup to review the rules and order was adopted.

The Speaker said that the new rules were approved because the assembly was satisfied with consultations carried out by the Ad-hoc committee in some state Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, to effect all the corrections in the new House rules and make other necessary amendments.

Among the salient items on the new rules was that, all the members must put on local attires to plenary on Wednesdays.

The Ad-hoc committee was inaugurated on Aug. 9, 2016. (NAN)