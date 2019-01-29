Kwara APC gov candidate promises bridge linking Pategi, Bida

Ilorin—Kwara State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, promised to construct bridge linking Pategi to Bida emirate in Niger State to deepen cultural and trade relations between the two states.

AbdulRazaq, who urged electorate in the area to vote for him, also pledged to abolish the joint funding between local governments and the state government to return power to the grassroots and abolish what he described as corruption that had wrecked the third tier of the government in the state.

He spoke at APC rally in Pategi and Edu Local Government Areas of the state during his campaign ahead of the forthcoming elections.

According to him, “River Niger is, for us, not a dividing line but an area of convergence between Kwara and Niger states. We will link Pategi and Bida emirate in Niger with a bridge, even if by public private arrangement.”

He also urged the people of the community to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates.

He said “Once you do this, we will collaborate with the administration of the president to build a bridge to link the two states and end the agony of losing our people to incessant boat accidents.

“We will provide jobs for our youths. We will make sure that you have infrastructure, which will not only boost trade but will also generate employment. We will revive local industries, especially agro-processing factories. Importantly, our administration will accord proper respect to the traditional institutions.”

Responding on behalf of the communuty leaders, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, the Akimi of Chegban, pledged to support AbdulRazaq in exchange for his promise to ensure the construction of a bridge linking the area across the River Niger.

He said:”Your aspiration has our blessings in view of your pledge to guarantee the construction of a bridge across the River Niger”

In Kpada, AbdulRazaq pledged to construct the long abandoned Pategi-Kpada road if elected.